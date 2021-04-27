We Americans Sure Are Obsessed with Our Smart Phones

I admit it – I’m addicted to my phone. No, I don’t live my life with it constantly being within arms-reach, but I spend a whole lotta time on that thing.

It would appear that I’m among the majority when it comes to Americans’ cell phone usage. A study by Reviews.org found that on average, Americans check their phones a whopping 262 times a day – which comes out to about once every five and a half minutes. I’d like to think I don’t check it that often, but I probably do if I’m being honest with myself.

Just how addicted are Americans to their cell phones?

83% of those surveyed said they feel uneasy when they leave their cell phones at home. Count me in with that group. It drives me crazy when I forget my phone at home. With my luck, that’ll be the day I miss a call or message of the utmost importance.

Get our free mobile app

The survey found that 52% have never gone more than 24 hours without their phone. I would think that number would be a lot higher. I personally can’t remember the last time I went a day without my phone.

80% of Americans say they check their phone within 10 minutes of waking up. I’m guilty of this one as well. I always check to see if I slept through a call or text that came in overnight first thing in the morning.

Reviews.org

Cell phones are responsible for a lot of anxiety.

Out of those surveyed, 41% say they start to stress out within 30 minutes of misplacing their phone. Oh yeah, I’m not getting anything done until I find my phone if I happen to forget where I left it.

54% of Americans start to panic when their phone’s battery drops below 20%. I wouldn’t say I panic, but I’m definitely looking for a charger at that point.

Here’s another group you can count me in with. 46% off those surveyed say they become anxious or stressed when another person uses their phone. Unless it’s my wife or one of my kids, I don’t particularly like it when other people use my phone.

So, how about you? Do you find the hypnotic glow of your cell phone irresistible?

Get the full results and the methodology used for the study at this location.

Gift Guide for the Tech-Savvy