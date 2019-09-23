We Have Our Official 2019 Big Tex Award Winners for the State Fair of Texas

If you go to the State Fair, you have to try some of the delicious foods throught the fair. These are the 2019 winners that you gotta try.

About a month ago, I let you guys know who made the finalists for the Big Tex Awards for 2019. Well, we have our official winners for this year. The Top Prizes went to Best Taste Savory, Best Taste Sweet, and Most Creative. You can check out your winners below and a description of what that food has in it.

The State Fair of Texas is set to open to the public this weekend and run through October 20th. If you want to go, we're giving away some tickets on our website. Sign in and grab some totally free tickets so you can save up some money to try some of these tasty food items.