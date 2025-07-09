West Nile Virus has once again made its way to Wichita Falls.

City Confirms Virus in Mosquito Sample

In a press release, the City of Wichita Falls alerted citizens to the presence of the virus. A pool of mosquitoes that was collected in east central Wichita Falls tested positive for West Nile Virus. However, residents in all parts of the city should take precautions.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), there is no vaccine for West Nile Virus. The best way to avoid contracting the virus is to protect yourself from mosquito bites by using mosquito repellent, wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, treating clothing and gear, and taking steps to control mosquitoes outdoors.

In addition to regular testing of mosquito traps, the city also regularly sprays for mosquitoes. Find the latest information on mosquito testing and spraying at this location.

No Human Cases Reported in Wichita County

There have been no reports of human cases of West Nile Virus in Wichita County as of this posting. However, if you experience flu-like symptoms after being bitten by a mosquito, contact your healthcare provider as soon as possible.

For more information on the Wichita County Health District’s mosquito abatement program, visit their official website.

