WF Healthy Kids Running Series Begins This Weekend

The Healthy Kids Running Series began back in 2009 with the goal of combating the increasing rates of childhood obesity in America by getting kids up and moving. Jeff Long, a lifelong runner and the founder and President of Pattison Sports Group developed the idea of age specific running events for kids from 2 – 14. An event that’s fun, community-based and sets our kids up for a lifetime of healthy physical activities.

Taking place over five Sunday afternoons, the Wichita Falls HKRS events start this Sunday (03.24.19) and run through May 5th. The events will be held at Lake Wichita Park with age appropriate distances from 50 yards for the pre-k kiddos all the way up to a full mile for the 14-year olds.

Photo courtesy WF Healthy Kids Running Series via Facebook

There’s still time to register your child and be a part of the fun. It’s a great, fun way to spend time with your kids, make some new friends, and lay the foundation for a healthy lifestyle for years to come.