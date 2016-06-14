WFISD Coaches, Athletic Director Under Investigation After Alleged Blow Up at Rider Campus

Numerous individuals took to Facebook on Tuesday morning to vent about an apparent row between Rider coach Eric Ward, Athletic Director Scott Hafley and Rider Head football coach Marc Bindel.

According to a Facebook post by Ward, Ward had received permission from Bindel to utilize part of the Rider practice field for an NFL Flag Football game.

Coach Eric Ward

Facebook

At some point in the evening, with children and adults present at the field, AD Hafley arrived, and was allegedly screaming and cursing at Ward to "get these f*****g kids off of my 1.2 million dollar field." Ward, in his Facebook post, accuses Bindel of not telling the truth about having given permission to use the field.

"It was ridiculous to see a grown man act like that...especially in front of all the kids," said one witness. "And to see their faces after he [Hafley] kept yelling to get them off the field was sad. Huge disappointment in his actions!"

Wichita Falls ISD Superintendent Mike Kuhrt issued a statement regarding the incident:

In regard to the incident that took place at Rider High School on Monday, June 13, WFISD in no way condones the alleged actions of the WFISD’s Athletic Director, Scot Hafley. The district will be conducting a full investigation and will be interviewing witnesses and other parties involved. The new turf field at Rider High School is still a construction site and is not available for public or school use at this time. Any use of the field, while under construction, could terminate the field’s warranty. However, that is no excuse for the alleged behavior displayed on Monday evening. After the district has had the opportunity to investigate the incident, an update will be provided.

Coach Bindel told TRN that he takes responsibility for what happened.

“If I had told coach Ward to keep his kids off the field, this wouldn’t have happened. This whole situation could have been avoided," Bindel said. "Before this social media storm, I apologized face to face to him,” he continued.

NewsTalk 1290 has contacted Coach Ward for comment but has not yet received a response. We will continue to follow this story and bring you an update as soon as available.

Ward's entire account of the incident, which has been shared over 1600 times, can be read below: