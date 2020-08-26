What are Texans Googling Most While in Quarantine?
It looks like I’m right in line with a lot of my fellow Texans during the coronavirus pandemic.
There are no two ways about – we live in a bizarre time. And people’s habits change during bizarre times. So, Zippia.com conducted a study using Google Trends to determine what people in each state were googling most these days to provide some insight into what life is like for most people during the pandemic.
For me and many other Texans, our sleep patterns have been jacked up. “Having Trouble Sleeping” has been the most googled term here in the Lone Star State.
Our neighbors to the north in Oklahoma are apparently in the mood for chicken nuggets nowadays as that’s the most searched term in the Sooner State.
A few other highlights include “How to Stop Drinking” in Colorado (good luck with that), “Day Drinking” in New Mexico (been there, done that) and “Meth Recipe” in Missouri (wtf???).
Here’s the full list:
- Alabama - BBQ
- Alaska - Pizza delivery
- Arizona - Staycation
- Arkansas - Little Debbie Cakes
- California - Cool Zoom backgrounds
- Colorado - How to stop drinking
- Connecticut - Dog adoption
- Delaware - Hammock
- Florida - How to sleep at work
- Georgia - Chicfila
- Hawaii - Banana bread
- Idaho - Delete Facebook
- Illinois - McDonald's Value Menu
- Indiana - How to become a Youtuber
- Iowa - Stock tank pools
- Kansas - CrossStitch
- Kentucky - Vaping pen
- Louisiana - How often should you wash your hair
- Maine - Build a chicken coop
- Maryland - Smoothie
- Massachusetts - Virtual book club
- Michigan - Making cannabutter
- Minnesota - Boxed wine
- Mississippi - Vodka pops
- Missouri - Meth recipe
- Montana - Webcam
- Nebraska - Mike's Hard Lemonade
- Nevada - Going vegan
- New Hampshire - DIY patio
- New Jersey - Virtual interview
- New Mexico - Day drinking
- New York - Quarantine 15
- North Carolina - How to get a cruise refund
- North Dakota - 365 days
- Ohio - How to dye your hair blonde at home
- Oklahoma - Chicken nuggets
- Oregon - Library cards
- Pennsylvania - What are my plants dying
- Rhode Island - Chinese delivery
- South Carolina - Frose
- South Dakota - How to move to Canada
- Tennessee - Cracker Barrel alcohol
- Texas - Having trouble sleeping
- Utah - Dr. Pepper shortage
- Vermont - Sourdough starter
- Virginia - Grilled cheese
- Washington - How to roll sushi
- West Virginia - Quit smoking
- Wisconsin - Bloody Mary
- Wyoming - Hot wings
How about you? What kind of interesting things are you searching for in these weird times? Let us know in the comments section below.