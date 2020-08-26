What are Texans Googling Most While in Quarantine?

It looks like I’m right in line with a lot of my fellow Texans during the coronavirus pandemic.

There are no two ways about – we live in a bizarre time. And people’s habits change during bizarre times. So, Zippia.com conducted a study using Google Trends to determine what people in each state were googling most these days to provide some insight into what life is like for most people during the pandemic.

For me and many other Texans, our sleep patterns have been jacked up. “Having Trouble Sleeping” has been the most googled term here in the Lone Star State.

Our neighbors to the north in Oklahoma are apparently in the mood for chicken nuggets nowadays as that’s the most searched term in the Sooner State.

A few other highlights include “How to Stop Drinking” in Colorado (good luck with that), “Day Drinking” in New Mexico (been there, done that) and “Meth Recipe” in Missouri (wtf???).

Here’s the full list:

Alabama - BBQ

Alaska - Pizza delivery

Arizona - Staycation

Arkansas - Little Debbie Cakes

California - Cool Zoom backgrounds

Colorado - How to stop drinking

Connecticut - Dog adoption

Delaware - Hammock

Florida - How to sleep at work

Georgia - Chicfila

Hawaii - Banana bread

Idaho - Delete Facebook

Illinois - McDonald's Value Menu

Indiana - How to become a Youtuber

Iowa - Stock tank pools

Kansas - CrossStitch

Kentucky - Vaping pen

Louisiana - How often should you wash your hair

Maine - Build a chicken coop

Maryland - Smoothie

Massachusetts - Virtual book club

Michigan - Making cannabutter

Minnesota - Boxed wine

Mississippi - Vodka pops

Missouri - Meth recipe

Montana - Webcam

Nebraska - Mike's Hard Lemonade

Nevada - Going vegan

New Hampshire - DIY patio

New Jersey - Virtual interview

New Mexico - Day drinking

New York - Quarantine 15

North Carolina - How to get a cruise refund

North Dakota - 365 days

Ohio - How to dye your hair blonde at home

Oklahoma - Chicken nuggets

Oregon - Library cards

Pennsylvania - What are my plants dying

Rhode Island - Chinese delivery

South Carolina - Frose

South Dakota - How to move to Canada

Tennessee - Cracker Barrel alcohol

Texas - Having trouble sleeping

Utah - Dr. Pepper shortage

Vermont - Sourdough starter

Virginia - Grilled cheese

Washington - How to roll sushi

West Virginia - Quit smoking

Wisconsin - Bloody Mary

Wyoming - Hot wings

How about you? What kind of interesting things are you searching for in these weird times? Let us know in the comments section below.