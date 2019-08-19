What are the Rankings for the Wichita County Schools?

With school starting for a lot of kids today, let's see what the Texas Education Agency thinks of our local area schools.

I see a lot of kids had their first day of school today. Congratulations and the best of the luck in the upcoming school year. Shoutout to all the parents who may have shed a tear this morning or maybe the parents with the older kids that are glad to get them out of the house.

The Texas Education Agency recently released its grades for the different ISDs throughout our state. Good thing is, no one in Wichita Falls area is failing. In fact, no one is below a C and that C is very high C. You can check out more information here or if your ISD is not on the list below.