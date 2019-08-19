What are the Rankings for the Wichita County Schools?
With school starting for a lot of kids today, let's see what the Texas Education Agency thinks of our local area schools.
I see a lot of kids had their first day of school today. Congratulations and the best of the luck in the upcoming school year. Shoutout to all the parents who may have shed a tear this morning or maybe the parents with the older kids that are glad to get them out of the house.
The Texas Education Agency recently released its grades for the different ISDs throughout our state. Good thing is, no one in Wichita Falls area is failing. In fact, no one is below a C and that C is very high C. You can check out more information here or if your ISD is not on the list below.
- 1
City View ISD With a B Grade at 87
Student Achievement 87 out of possible 100.
Student Achievement shows how much students know and are able to do at the end of the school year.
School Progress 92 out of possible 100.
School Progress shows how students perform over time and how that growth compares to similar schools.
Closing the Gaps 75 out of possible 100.
The Closing the Gaps domain tells us how well different populations of students in a district are performing.
- 2
Electra ISD With a B Grade Tied at 85
Student achievement 89 out of a possible 100.
Student Achievement shows how much students know and are able to do at the end of the school year.
School Progress 89 out of a possible 100.
School Progress shows how students perform over time and how that growth compares to similar schools.
Closing the Gaps 75 out of a possible 100.
The Closing the Gaps domain tells us how well different populations of students in a district are performing.
- 3
Iowa Park CISD With a B Grade Tied at 85
Student achievement with 86 out of a possible 100.
Student achievement shows how much students know and are able to do at the end of the school year.
School progress with 79 out of a possible 100.
School Progress shows how students perform over time and how that growth compares to similar schools.
Closing the gaps with 81 out of a possible 100.
The Closing the Gaps domain tells us how well different populations of students in a district are performing.
- 4
Wichita Falls ISD with a B grade at 83
Student achievement at 85 out of a possible 100.
Student Achievement shows how much students know and are able to do at the end of the school year.
School progress at 87 out of a possible 100.
School Progress shows how students perform over time and how that growth compares to similar schools.
Closing the gaps at 74 out of a possible 100.
The Closing the Gaps domain tells us how well different populations of students in a district are performing.
- 5
Burkburnett ISD with a C grade at 79
Student achievement at 80 out of a possible 100.
Student Achievement shows how much students know and are able to do at the end of the school year.
School progress at 78 out of a possible 100.
School Progress shows how students perform over time and how that growth compares to similar schools.
Closing the gaps at 75 out of a possible 100.
The Closing the Gaps domain tells us how well different populations of students in a district are performing.