What Could Go In the Walmart McDonald’s on Lawrence Road?

You maybe wondering why the McDonald's is gone inside the Walmart on Lawrence Road. Turns out, this is a pretty big company wide move.

I remember being a kid and going shopping at Walmart and thinking it was so cool that I could get a happy meal when we left. Sadly, it looks like McDonald's at Walmarts will be something we have to look back on. McDonald's announced today that they will be closing all but 150 locations at Walmart stores.

Apparently over 800 Walmarts had McDonald's inside of them at one point since the partnership started in 1994. So what happens to that space? If you're anything like me, you probably thought Subway. Since our other two Walmarts in town both have a Subway inside of them.

Turns out, Walmart says that Taco Bell and Dominos Pizza are interested in the space. I could see Taco Bell doing well, but not Dominos. “These spaces have been freeing up over time. We have been and continue to fill them,” Walmart spokesperson Molly Blakeman said in a statement to USA Today. “We’re looking to both restaurants and services that are really relevant to our customers.”

Although nothing has been confirmed yet, we will have to wait and see what takes the space. I think we can all agree the Walmart on Lawrence Road is the busiest location in town. Whatever takes that space will get a lot of foot traffic once they take over.

I'll miss you McDonald's, I won't miss the smell of chicken nuggets while I try to shop for healthy food.

