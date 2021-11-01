What Do The Texas Constitutional Amendments On Your Ballot Mean?

Listen to the entire interview with Texas State Rep. Burrows below.

On Tuesday, November 2 Texans across the state will head to the polls to decide on eight Texas Constitutional Amendments and other local issues including bond elections and City Council meetings depending on where you live.

State Representative Dustin Burrows recently appeared on The Chad Hasty Show to discuss the each Constitutional Amendment plus share his thoughts on the different amendments.

Perhaps one of the most controversial amendments on the ballot is Prop 2. According to the Texas Secretary of State's website, Proposition 2 will appear on your ballot like this:

“The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.”

According to Rep. Burrows the people who are for this are well intentioned as there are places in counties that could use this provision. Burrows said he wouldn't try to convince anyone to vote for or against the measure.

For those who are opposed to Prop 2, Burrows says he understands their concerns.

The problem and concern that I have and many have is, could this be abused later on and could we have more debt? We already have a lot of municipal and local debt in this state and that turns into property taxes down the road.

Burrows did say that he was encouraging people to get out and vote for two of the amendments. Burrows told the audience that Propositions 3 and 6 were very important to him and that he would encourage all citizens to vote for those two.

You can get the full list of the Texas Constitutional Amendments on the ballot from the Texas Secretary of State's website. Listen to the full interview above.

