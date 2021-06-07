Friday on the evening edition of The Chad Hasty Show, District 83 Representative Dustin Burrows joined the program to talk about the end of the regular session of the 87th Texas Legislature.

Burrows and Hasty discussed the many conservative wins during the session, including Constitutional Carry, the Fetal Heartbeat Act and more, as well as what happened with highly touted conservative bills that wound up dying on the table including taxpayer-funded lobbying, restricting the governor's pandemic powers, the gender modification and transgenders in high school sports bills.

When asked whether or not a request was made to prevent the gender modification bill from being placed on the legislative calendar, Burrows said during his reply,

It did get placed on a calendar, we did not get to it. The only thing I would say that was surprising is, [Agriculture Commissioner] Sid Miller actually did ask me not to place that bill on the calendar at some point in time, and I think that was a surprise to me during the process...Hopefully he'll come on the show and you can ask him about that.

Listen to the entire interview with Representative Dustin Burrows in the player above.

Update 1:15pm 6/7/21

Brad Johnson of The Texan News, reached out to Burrow's for comment after a spokesperson for Miller's office denied Burrows' accusation.

Get our free mobile app

The Chad Hasty Show airs weekdays 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. on News/Talk 95.1 FM & 790 KFYO.

Listen Live | Download the KFYO App | Like KFYO on Facebook | Follow KFYO on Twitter | KFYO on Alexa | KFYO on Google Home

5 of the Largest Water Parks in Texas

5 of the Largest Water Parks in Texas Here some impressively large water parks in Texas that you should check out this summer.

10 Best Weekend Getaways Near Lubbock

10 Best Weekend Getaways Near Lubbock These are some of the best places within six hours of Lubbock to spend the weekend.

Lubbock Pools & Places to Swim This Summer