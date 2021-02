Texas House Committee Assignments Announced

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan (R- Beaumont), on Thursday, released House member committee assignments for the 87th Legislature. Most representatives serve on either two or three committees. In addition to every committee having a Chairman, some committees also have a Vice-Chairman named. A total of 34 committees were named for the Texas House.

State Rep. Dustin Burrows, of Lubbock, was named Chairman of the Calendars committee. The Calendars committee schedules when specific bills will be considered by the House members.

State Rep. John Frullo, also of Lubbock, served on the Calendars committee in the previous Legislative session. For this session he will serve on the Higher Education committee.

State Rep. Four Price, of Amarillo, will be serving on the Natural Resources and Public Health committees.

State Rep. Stan Lambert, of Abilene, will be serving on the Business & Industry Committee and the Defense & Veterans' Affairs Committee.

State Rep. James Frank, of Wichita Falls, was named Chairman of the Human Services Committee and will also serve o the Juvenile Justice & Family Issues committee.

Complete committee assignments for all Texas state reps can be read below:

TEXAS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES 87TH LEGISLATURE

Rep. Dade Phelan, Speaker

STANDING COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS LISTED BY MEMBER

Committee Assignment by Member Name

Allen, Alma

Corrections, VICE-CHAIR

Public Education

Resolutions Calendars

Allison, Steve

Public Education

Public Health

Anchia, Rafael

Energy Resources

House Administration

Pensions, Investments, & Financial Services, CHAIR

Redistricting

Anderson, Charles "Doc"

Agriculture & Livestock, VICE-CHAIR

County Affairs

Ashby, Trent

Appropriations

Transportation

Bailes, Ernest

Agriculture & Livestock

Corrections

Beckley, Michelle

Elections

International Relations & Economic Development

Bell, Cecil of Montgomery

Appropriations

International Relations & Economic Development

Bell, Keith of Kaufman

Criminal Jurisprudence, VICE-CHAIR

Public Education

Bernal, Diego

Public Education

Urban Affairs

Biedermann, Kyle

Defense & Veterans' Affairs

Land & Resource Management

Bonnen, Greg

Appropriations, CHAIR

Bowers, Rhetta

Homeland Security & Public Safety, VICE-CHAIR

Local & Consent Calendars

Natural Resources

Buckley, Brad

Defense & Veterans' Affairs, VICE-CHAIR

Local & Consent Calendars

Public Education

Bucy, John

Elections

Transportation

Burns, DeWayne

Agriculture & Livestock, CHAIR

Culture, Recreation & Tourism

House Administration

Burrows, Dustin

Calendars, CHAIR

Corrections

Land & Resource Management

Button, Angie Chen

International Relations & Economic Development, CHAIR

Ways & Means

Cain, Briscoe

Business & Industry

Elections, CHAIR

Campos, Liz

Public Health

Urban Affairs

Canales, Terry

International Relations & Economic Development

Transportation, CHAIR

Capriglione, Giovanni

Appropriations

Pensions, Investments, & Financial Services

Cason, Jeff

County Affairs

Criminal Jurisprudence

Clardy, Travis

Culture, Recreation & Tourism

Elections

Cole, Sheryl

Agriculture & Livestock

House Administration, VICE-CHAIR

Ways & Means

Coleman, Garnet

County Affairs, CHAIR

Public Health

Collier, Nicole

Criminal Jurisprudence, CHAIR

Public Health

Cook, David

Criminal Jurisprudence

Juvenile Justice & Family Issues

Cortez, Philip

Higher Education

Urban Affairs, CHAIR

Craddick, Tom

Calendars

Energy Resources

Land & Resource Management

Crockett, Jasmine

Business & Industry

Criminal Jurisprudence

Cyrier, John

Agriculture & Livestock

Defense & Veterans' Affairs

Darby, Drew

Energy Resources

Licensing & Administrative Procedures

Davis, Yvonne

Judiciary & Civil Jurisprudence, VICE-CHAIR

Transportation

Dean, Jay

Appropriations

Environmental Regulation

Local & Consent Calendars

Deshotel, Joe

Land & Resource Management, CHAIR

State Affairs

Dominguez, Alex

Appropriations

Environmental Regulation, VICE-CHAIR

Local & Consent Calendars, VICE-CHAIR

Dutton, Harold

Judiciary & Civil Jurisprudence

Public Education, CHAIR

Ellzey, Jake

Energy Resources

Licensing & Administrative Procedures

Local & Consent Calendars

Fierro, Art

Elections

Licensing & Administrative Procedures

Frank, James

Human Services, CHAIR

Juvenile Justice & Family Issues

Frullo, John

Culture, Recreation & Tourism

Higher Education

Gates, Gary

Appropriations

Urban Affairs

Geren, Charlie

Energy Resources

Licensing & Administrative Procedures

Local & Consent Calendars, CHAIR

Gervin-Hawkins, Barbara

Culture, Recreation & Tourism, VICE-CHAIR

Defense & Veterans' Affairs

Local & Consent Calendars

Goldman, Craig

Energy Resources, CHAIR

Licensing & Administrative Procedures

Redistricting

González, Jessica of Dallas

Elections, VICE-CHAIR

Insurance

González, Mary of El Paso

Appropriations, VICE-CHAIR

Public Education

Goodwin, Vikki

Environmental Regulation

Homeland Security & Public Safety

Guerra, R.D. "Bobby"

Local & Consent Calendars

Public Health, VICE-CHAIR

Ways & Means

Guillen, Ryan

Agriculture & Livestock

Licensing & Administrative Procedures

Redistricting

Resolutions Calendars, CHAIR

Harless, Sam

Homeland Security & Public Safety

State Affairs

Harris, Cody

Calendars

Natural Resources, VICE-CHAIR

Transportation

Hefner, Cole

Business & Industry, VICE-CHAIR

Calendars

Homeland Security & Public Safety

Hernandez, Ana

Calendars

Licensing & Administrative Procedures

State Affairs, VICE-CHAIR

Herrero, Abel

Agriculture & Livestock

Energy Resources, VICE-CHAIR

Hinojosa, Gina

Criminal Jurisprudence

Human Services, VICE-CHAIR

Holland, Justin

Appropriations

Urban Affairs, VICE-CHAIR

Howard, Donna

Appropriations

State Affairs

Huberty, Dan

Licensing & Administrative Procedures

Public Education

Hull, Lacey

Human Services

Insurance

Resolutions Calendars

Hunter, Todd

International Relations & Economic Development

Redistricting, CHAIR

State Affairs

Israel, Celia

Culture, Recreation & Tourism

Insurance

Jetton, Jacey

Elections

Public Health

Redistricting

Johnson, Ann of Harris

Appropriations

Criminal Jurisprudence

Johnson, Jarvis of Harris

Appropriations

Urban Affairs

Johnson, Julie of Dallas

Appropriations

Judiciary & Civil Jurisprudence

Kacal, Kyle

Environmental Regulation

Natural Resources

King, Ken of Hemphill

Culture, Recreation & Tourism, CHAIR

Public Education

King, Phil of Parker

Higher Education

State Affairs

King, Tracy of Uvalde

Energy Resources

Natural Resources, CHAIR

Klick, Stephanie

General Investigating

House Administration

Human Services

Public Health, CHAIR

Krause, Matt

Culture, Recreation & Tourism

General Investigating, CHAIR

Judiciary & Civil Jurisprudence

Kuempel, John

Environmental Regulation

Licensing & Administrative Procedures, VICE-CHAIR

Lambert, Stan

Business & Industry

Defense & Veterans' Affairs

Landgraf, Brooks

Environmental Regulation, CHAIR

House Administration

Redistricting

Transportation

Larson, Lyle

International Relations & Economic Development

Natural Resources

Leach, Jeff

Judiciary & Civil Jurisprudence, CHAIR

Juvenile Justice & Family Issues

Leman, Ben

Calendars

Energy Resources

Land & Resource Management, VICE-CHAIR

Longoria, Oscar

County Affairs

Energy Resources

Lopez, Ray

County Affairs

Defense & Veterans' Affairs

Lozano, J. M.

Public Education, VICE-CHAIR

Transportation

Lucio, Eddie

Natural Resources

State Affairs

Martinez, Armando

Culture, Recreation & Tourism

Transportation

Martinez Fischer, Trey

Corrections

Ways & Means

Metcalf, Will

House Administration, CHAIR

International Relations & Economic Development

State Affairs

Meyer, Morgan

Local & Consent Calendars

Ways & Means, CHAIR

Meza, Terry

Human Services

Public Education

Resolutions Calendars

Middleton, Mayes

Insurance

Judiciary & Civil Jurisprudence

Local & Consent Calendars

Minjarez, Ina

Appropriations

Redistricting

Urban Affairs

Moody, Joseph

Calendars, VICE-CHAIR

Judiciary & Civil Jurisprudence

Redistricting

Morales, Christina of Harris

Culture, Recreation & Tourism

International Relations & Economic Development, VICE-CHAIR

Local & Consent Calendars

Morales, Eddie of Maverick

Defense & Veterans' Affairs

Homeland Security & Public Safety

House Administration

Morales Shaw, Penny

Environmental Regulation

Urban Affairs

Morrison, Geanie

Appropriations

Environmental Regulation

Redistricting

Muñoz, Sergio

Higher Education

Pensions, Investments, & Financial Services

Murphy, Jim

Higher Education, CHAIR

Ways & Means

Murr, Andrew

Corrections, CHAIR

Criminal Jurisprudence

Redistricting

Neave, Victoria

General Investigating, VICE-CHAIR

Human Services

Juvenile Justice & Family Issues, CHAIR

Noble, Candy

Human Services

Resolutions Calendars

Ways & Means

Oliverson, Tom

House Administration

Insurance, CHAIR

Public Health

Ordaz Perez, Claudia

Business & Industry

International Relations & Economic Development

Resolutions Calendars

Ortega, Lina

Higher Education

Transportation

Pacheco, Leo

General Investigating

Higher Education, VICE-CHAIR

Licensing & Administrative Procedures

Paddie, Chris

State Affairs, CHAIR

Parker, Tan

Higher Education

Pensions, Investments, & Financial Services, VICE-CHAIR

Patterson, Jared

Business & Industry

Calendars

Homeland Security & Public Safety

Paul, Dennis

Insurance

Natural Resources

Perez, Mary Ann

Pensions, Investments, & Financial Services

Transportation

Price, Four

Natural Resources

Public Health

Ramos, Ana-Maria

Juvenile Justice & Family Issues

Natural Resources

Raney, John

Appropriations

Higher Education

Raymond, Richard Peña

Defense & Veterans' Affairs, CHAIR

State Affairs

Reynolds, Ron

Energy Resources

Environmental Regulation

Rodriguez, Eddie

Corrections

Ways & Means

Rogers, Glenn

Pensions, Investments, & Financial Services

Transportation

Romero, Ramon

Insurance

Land & Resource Management

Rose, Toni

Appropriations

Calendars

Human Services

Redistricting, VICE-CHAIR

Rosenthal, Jon

Agriculture & Livestock

Land & Resource Management

Resolutions Calendars

Sanford, Scott

House Administration

Insurance

Ways & Means

Schaefer, Matt

Appropriations

Homeland Security & Public Safety

Schofield, Mike

Elections

Judiciary & Civil Jurisprudence

Redistricting

Shaheen, Matt

Human Services

State Affairs

Sherman, Carl

Appropriations

Corrections

Shine, Hugh

Business & Industry

Ways & Means

Slaton, Bryan

Corrections

Urban Affairs

Slawson, Shelby

Calendars

Pensions, Investments, & Financial Services

State Affairs

Smith, Reggie

General Investigating

Judiciary & Civil Jurisprudence

Public Health

Smithee, John

State Affairs

Transportation

Stephenson, Phil

County Affairs

Pensions, Investments, & Financial Services

Stucky, Lynn

Appropriations

County Affairs, VICE-CHAIR

Swanson, Valoree

Elections

Juvenile Justice & Family Issues, VICE-CHAIR

Resolutions Calendars

Talarico, James

Calendars

Juvenile Justice & Family Issues

Public Education

Thierry, Shawn

Land & Resource Management

Ways & Means, VICE-CHAIR

Thompson, Ed of Brazoria

Appropriations

Resolutions Calendars

Transportation, VICE-CHAIR

Thompson, Senfronia of Harris

Business & Industry

Licensing & Administrative Procedures, CHAIR

Redistricting

Tinderholt, Tony

Defense & Veterans' Affairs

Homeland Security & Public Safety

Toth, Steve

Agriculture & Livestock

Appropriations

Resolutions Calendars, VICE-CHAIR

Turner, Chris of Tarrant

Business & Industry, CHAIR

Higher Education

Redistricting

Turner, John of Dallas

County Affairs

Higher Education

VanDeaver, Gary

Appropriations

Public Education

Vasut, Cody

Criminal Jurisprudence

Juvenile Justice & Family Issues

Resolutions Calendars

Vo, Hubert

Insurance, VICE-CHAIR

Pensions, Investments, & Financial Services

Walle, Armando

Appropriations

House Administration

Natural Resources

White, James

Corrections

Homeland Security & Public Safety, CHAIR

Redistricting

Wilson, Terry

Appropriations

Natural Resources

Wu, Gene

Appropriations

Juvenile Justice & Family Issues

Zwiener, Erin

Appropriations

House Administration

Public Health

House District 68 (Member to be Elected; David Spiller and Craig Carter in runoff)

County Affairs

Land & Resource Management