What Do You Have to Make Per Hour to Afford Rent in Texas?
What is the minimum you now have to make per hour to afford the rent on a two-bedroom apartment in Texas?
In the midst of an affordable housing crisis, its becoming increasingly difficult for people to afford the rent on a family-sized apartment. As reported by Yahoo, a recent report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition breaks down the amount you had to make per hour in 2017 to afford a two-bedroom apartment from state-to-state. And with on-going federal plans to increase rent on low-income housing, these numbers are likely to go up. For the purposes of this report, "affordability" is defined as no more than 30% of someone's total income.
Texas is near the middle of the national pack, coming in just under the national average of $21.21 with a minimum hourly wage of $18.38. Overall, the list ranges from as low as $9.63 per hour in Puerto Rico to as high as $35.20 per hour in Hawaii. For two-income families, some of these wages aren't too far fetched. But for single parents, a lot of these wages seem like pipe dreams, especially with the current federal minimum wage and the Texas minimum wage at only $7.25 per hour.
The complete state-to-state breakdown, from highest to lowest minimum hourly wage:
|State
|Hourly Wage
|Hawaii
|$35.20
|Washington D.C.
|$33.58
|California
|$30.92
|Maryland
|$28.27
|New York
|$28.08
|Massachusetts
|$27.39
|New Jersey
|$27.31
|Connecticut
|$24.72
|Alaska
|$24.16
|Washington
|$23.84
|Virginia
|$23.29
|Colorado
|$21.97
|Vermont
|$21.90
|New Hampshire
|$21.71
|Delaware
|$21.62
|Illinois
|$20.87
|Florida
|$20.68
|Oregon
|$19.78
|Rhode Island
|$19.49
|Pennsylvania
|$18.68
|Minnesota
|$18.60
|Texas
|$18.38
|Maine
|$18.05
|Nevada
|$18.01
|Arizona
|$17.56
|Utah
|$17.02
|Georgia
|$16.79
|North Dakota
|$16.36
|Michigan
|$16.24
|Louisiana
|$16.16
|Wisconsin
|$16.11
|South Carolina
|$15.83
|North Carolina
|$15.79
|New Mexico
|$15.78
|Missouri
|$15.67
|Wyoming
|$15.62
|Kansas
|$15.59
|Tennessee
|$15.34
|Nebraska
|$15.22
|Indiana
|$15.17
|Ohio
|$15.00
|Montana
|$14.90
|Mississippi
|$14.84
|Alabama
|$14.78
|Oklahoma
|$14.78
|Idaho
|$14.65
|Iowa
|$14.57
|West Virginia
|$14.49
|South Dakota
|$14.12
|Kentucky
|$13.95
|Arkansas
|$13.72
|Puerto Rico
|$9.68