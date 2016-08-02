What if ‘Stranger Things’ was an 80’s Sitcom? [VIDEO]

The new Netflix miniseries, ' Stranger Things, ' has taken the world by storm. It seems like anyone looking to Netflix and Chill in the last month has ended up watching (and loving) the show. It could be the sci-fi story line. It could be the 80's nostalgia. It could just be that the Duffer Brothers created a great series. Either way, it's well worth the time to watch.

But what if instead of being a Netflix series, the show was instead actually made in the 1980's and was a sitcom ? Leave it to YouTuber Tim Bennett to turn that fantasy into a reality.

Check out the opening credits to 'Stranger Things.' Complete with with Randy Newman style theme song and plenty of fun cutaways to all the stars, you'd think this show is a laugh and a half just waiting to be broadcast weekly at 8pm, 7 central.