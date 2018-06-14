That moment when you can't get Texas toast, in freaking Texas.

Just a few days ago, we reported to you that all Texas locations for In-N-Out Burger closed for the day. The issue dealt with the hamburger buns. Technically nothing wrong with them, they're just not up to the quality that they normally serve so they decided to shut down.

I jokingly said people would riot if this happened at Whataburger. Whoops, I jinxed all of us. Some Whataburger restaurants are not serving white buns or Texas toast until this issue is resolved. The same goes for the Texas toast at the Raising Cane's restaurants. Both companies have released statements about the situation.

Whataburger Statement Below

“We voluntarily removed white buns and Texas Toast from some of our restaurants in the DFW area, East and West Texas, Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas because of a quality issue with one of our suppliers. There’s no health risk at all, rather an impact on our bun’s flavor caused by an unbalance in the yeast, and we want to make sure our customers get the best product."

We understand this is frustrating to our loyal customers and apologize to those impacted by the shortage. We’re happy to make any burger or sandwich using a wheat bun, flour tortilla or bun-less on a platter at no extra charge. Customers visiting a restaurant experiencing a shortage of buns can enjoy extended breakfast hours until 1pm today.



Our bread is baked daily and our teams are working around the clock to deliver fresh buns today and we look forward to getting back to business as usual just as soon as we can.”

Raising Canes Statement

"At Raising Cane’s, we never sacrifice quality and because of this, our Texas restaurants are regrettably not serving our Texas toast. This is not a food safety issue. Our bread delivery did not meet our high-quality standards for taste and therefore we are offering customers a substitution of another side item or additional chicken finger. We are hoping to have this resolved by tomorrow."