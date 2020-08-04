Whataburger Celebrating 70th Anniversary with Free Burgers

Nothing says “Happy Birthday” like a free Whataburger.

Now through Sunday, August 9, the burger chain is offering a free Whataburger when you buy one to celebrate 70 years in business.

The order must be placed online or via their mobile app and has to include one #1 Whataburger. You can add-on to the burger, however, add-ons won’t be discounted. The offer is limited to one per customer.

Just sign in to an existing account or create an account on their website or mobile app to get the hook-up. Be patient, though. It may take up to 24 hours for the offer to show up in your account.

If your work schedule’s a little too tight to get out for lunch, let Whataburger bring it to you. The restaurant recently launched their delivery service in select locations. Whataburger delivery is also available via DoorDash.