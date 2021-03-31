Whataburger Thanks Employees for Hard Year with $90 million in Bonuses

Here’s yet another reason to love Whataburger.

According to CBS Austin, the Texas favorite announced today that they handed out over $90 million in bonuses to employees to thank them for their hard work during an unprecedented 12-month period, which saw the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and a deadly winter storm.

Whataburger also gave employees emergency pay and doubled their 401 (k) plan matching for the year.

Even though it was an especially tough year, Whataburger said their employees, who they refer to as Family Members, helped the company set performance records from last March to this March.

Ed Nelson, Whataburger CEO, shared the company’s gratitude for its employees and customers alike:

The past year reshaped how we live, work and play, with the restaurant and hospitality industry being heavily impacted by the pandemic and this year’s crippling winter storms. We are so humbled and grateful for the loyalty of our customers during this time. And we wanted to help ensure that our Family Members and their families were taken care of and thank them for continuing to go the extra mile to serve our guests with great Pride, Care and Love.

Thank you, Whataburger, not only for taking care of your own, but for also taking care of my burger cravings during this rough stretch.

