What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Sylvia at Backdoor Theatre, Laughing Yoga with Ugly Sweaters, A Christmas Story: The Musical, the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights and a lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, December 14 - Sunday, December 17.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, December 14
Art Express
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm
MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights
Time: 5:30-10:00pm
The Polar Express
Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $5
Christmas Carriage Rides with PTL Carriages
Time: 6:30pm
Sylvia at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 6:30-10:30pm | Price: $17-$35
A Christmas Story at The Highlander Public House
Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $40
Friday, December 15
Art Express
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm
MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights
Time: 5:30-10:00pm
The Polar Express
Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $5
ElectriCritters: A Lighted Christmas Display
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $1-$5
Christmas Carriage Rides with PTL Carriages
Time: 6:30pm
Sylvia at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 6:30-10:30pm | Price: $17-$35
Mike McAdoo Guitar Clinic
7:00-10:00pm | Price: $25
A Christmas Story: The Musical at Wichita Theatre
Time: 7:30pm | Price: $12-$24
JAMES COOK in concert with JEFF JACOBS BAND opening!
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Saturday, December 16
Chess Tournament at Sikes Center Mall Food Court
Time: 8:45am-4:30pm | Price: $5
MLK Center Mural Painting Project
Time: 9:30am-12:30pm | Price: Free
Holiday Themed Stained Glass Workshop
Time: 10:00am-2:00pm | Price: $100
Studio Saturday
Time: 10:00am-Noon | Price: Free
Art Express
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm
MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights
Time: 5:30-10:00pm
The Polar Express
Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $5
Live Nativity Scene
Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: Free
ElectriCritters: A Lighted Christmas Display
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $1-$5
Christmas Carriage Rides with PTL Carriages
Time: 6:30pm
Sylvia at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 6:30-10:30pm | Price: $17-$35
A Christmas Story: The Musical at Wichita Theatre
Time: 7:30pm | Price: $12-$24
EVEN IT UP, a tribute to the band Heart with Hellen Bach opening!
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Sunday, December 17
Holiday Themed Stained Glass Workshop
Time: 10:00am-2:00pm | Price: $100
Laughing Yoga with Ugly Sweaters
Time: 5:00-6:00pm | Price: $14
MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights
Time: 5:30-10:00pm
The Polar Express
Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $5
Christmas Carriage Rides with PTL Carriages
Time: 6:30pm
Deli Planet’s Cowboys Watch Party
Time: 7:00-10:00pm
Christmas with the Canadian Brass
Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $10-$40
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!