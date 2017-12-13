What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Sylvia at Backdoor Theatre, Laughing Yoga with Ugly Sweaters, A Christmas Story: The Musical, the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights and a lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, December 14 - Sunday, December 17.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, December 14

Art Express

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm

MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights

Time: 5:30-10:00pm

The Polar Express

Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $5

Christmas Carriage Rides with PTL Carriages

Time: 6:30pm

Sylvia at Backdoor Theatre

Time: 6:30-10:30pm | Price: $17-$35

A Christmas Story at The Highlander Public House

Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $40

Friday, December 15

Art Express

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm

MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights

Time: 5:30-10:00pm

The Polar Express

Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $5

ElectriCritters: A Lighted Christmas Display

Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $1-$5

Christmas Carriage Rides with PTL Carriages

Time: 6:30pm

Sylvia at Backdoor Theatre

Time: 6:30-10:30pm | Price: $17-$35

Mike McAdoo Guitar Clinic

7:00-10:00pm | Price: $25

A Christmas Story: The Musical at Wichita Theatre

Time: 7:30pm | Price: $12-$24

JAMES COOK in concert with JEFF JACOBS BAND opening!

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Saturday, December 16

Chess Tournament at Sikes Center Mall Food Court

Time: 8:45am-4:30pm | Price: $5

MLK Center Mural Painting Project

Time: 9:30am-12:30pm | Price: Free

Holiday Themed Stained Glass Workshop

Time: 10:00am-2:00pm | Price: $100

Studio Saturday

Time: 10:00am-Noon | Price: Free

Art Express

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm

MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights

Time: 5:30-10:00pm

The Polar Express

Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $5

Live Nativity Scene

Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: Free

ElectriCritters: A Lighted Christmas Display

Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $1-$5

Christmas Carriage Rides with PTL Carriages

Time: 6:30pm

Sylvia at Backdoor Theatre

Time: 6:30-10:30pm | Price: $17-$35

A Christmas Story: The Musical at Wichita Theatre

Time: 7:30pm | Price: $12-$24

EVEN IT UP, a tribute to the band Heart with Hellen Bach opening!

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Sunday, December 17

Holiday Themed Stained Glass Workshop

Time: 10:00am-2:00pm | Price: $100

Laughing Yoga with Ugly Sweaters

Time: 5:00-6:00pm | Price: $14

MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights

Time: 5:30-10:00pm

The Polar Express

Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $5

Christmas Carriage Rides with PTL Carriages

Time: 6:30pm

Deli Planet’s Cowboys Watch Party

Time: 7:00-10:00pm

Christmas with the Canadian Brass

Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $10-$40

