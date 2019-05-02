What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The May Artwalk, the Falls Town Flyers' Home Opener, the Wichita Falls Gun & Knife Show, Queen for a Day and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, May 2 - Sunday, May 5.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, May 2

Gallery Exhibit: Gale Cochran-Smith @ The Forum

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Simply Beautiful / Mother+Daughter Workshop

Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: $5

May Artwalk

Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: Free

Friday, May 3

Gallery Exhibit: Gale Cochran-Smith @ The Forum

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

North Texas State Hospital Garage Sale

Time: 10:00am | Price: $10

Cowboy Scott Casey "One Last Ride" Book Tour

Time: 4:00-6:00pm

Spring Fling

Time: 5:00-9:00pm

Downtown on Wheels

Time: 6:00-9:00pm

The Western Ballet

Time: 7:00-9:30pm | Price: $15-$35

Queen for a Day: Tribute to Queen

Time: 9:30-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Saturday, May 4

Gun & Knife Show

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: $7

Spring Fling

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm

Kayak 101 Beginner Class

Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $75

May the 4th Star Wars Appreciation

Time: 11:00am-11:00pm

Color Design Grand Re-Opening

Time: 11:00am-4:00pm

3rd Annual Mayfest Car Show

Time: 11:00am-4:00pm

Star Wars Day @ The Library

Time: 1:00-4:00pm

Sikes Senter Mall Blood Drive

Time: 1:00-6:00pm

Loco for Cinco Downtown Festival

Time: 4:00-10:00pm | Price: Free

FC Wichita Falls Home Opener

Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: Starting at $6

Bluesbuckers in Concert

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Sunday, May 5

Gun & Knife Show

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: $7

Cinco de Mayo Brunch at Foxhill

Time: 11:00am-2:00pm

YSO Spring Concert

Time: 4:00-5:00pm | Price: Free

If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here !