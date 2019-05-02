What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The May Artwalk, the Falls Town Flyers' Home Opener, the Wichita Falls Gun & Knife Show, Queen for a Day and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, May 2 - Sunday, May 5.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, May 2
Gallery Exhibit: Gale Cochran-Smith @ The Forum
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Simply Beautiful / Mother+Daughter Workshop
Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: $5
May Artwalk
Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: Free
Friday, May 3
Gallery Exhibit: Gale Cochran-Smith @ The Forum
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
North Texas State Hospital Garage Sale
Time: 10:00am | Price: $10
Cowboy Scott Casey "One Last Ride" Book Tour
Time: 4:00-6:00pm
Spring Fling
Time: 5:00-9:00pm
Downtown on Wheels
Time: 6:00-9:00pm
The Western Ballet
Time: 7:00-9:30pm | Price: $15-$35
Queen for a Day: Tribute to Queen
Time: 9:30-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Saturday, May 4
Gun & Knife Show
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: $7
Spring Fling
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm
Kayak 101 Beginner Class
Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $75
May the 4th Star Wars Appreciation
Time: 11:00am-11:00pm
Color Design Grand Re-Opening
Time: 11:00am-4:00pm
3rd Annual Mayfest Car Show
Time: 11:00am-4:00pm
Star Wars Day @ The Library
Time: 1:00-4:00pm
Sikes Senter Mall Blood Drive
Time: 1:00-6:00pm
Loco for Cinco Downtown Festival
Time: 4:00-10:00pm | Price: Free
FC Wichita Falls Home Opener
Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: Starting at $6
Bluesbuckers in Concert
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Sunday, May 5
Gun & Knife Show
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: $7
Cinco de Mayo Brunch at Foxhill
Time: 11:00am-2:00pm
YSO Spring Concert
Time: 4:00-5:00pm | Price: Free
