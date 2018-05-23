What’s New on Netflix: June 2018

First things first: Yes, Thor: Ragnarok is coming to Netflix in June. But wait! There’s more! As with every month, Netflix is adding a ton of original features and shows to their streaming library — at this rate, it won’t be long before the service exclusively hosts Netflix Originals and nothing more. In the meantime, read on for what’s new on Netflix in June. (Spoiler alert: GLOW is back, babies!)

Next month’s highlights include the sophomore seasons of Luke Cage and GLOW , along with recent Disney hits Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Thor: Ragnarok — which you should enjoy while you can because Disney’s streaming deal with Netflix ends next year. June also brings a sequel series to The Staircase , the mother of all true crime documentary series. If you never watched its original run on Sundance, those episodes are also coming to Netflix (hurry up and watch so we can discuss the insane Owl Theory).

Here’s the full list of new additions coming to Netflix in June:

June 1

Assassination Games

Blue Jasmine

Busted! Season Finale – Netflix Original

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

He Named Me Malala

Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth

Just Friends

Miracle

National Treasure

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

November 13: Attack on Paris – Netflix Original

Outside In

Righteous Kill

Rumor Has It

Singularity

Taking Lives

Terms and Conditions May Apply

The Boy

The Covenant

The Departed

The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure

June 2

The King’s Speech

June 3

The Break With Michelle Wolf (Streaming Every Sunday) – Netflix Original

June 5

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok

June 7

Hyori’s Bed and Breakfast: Season 2 (Streaming every Thursday)

The Night Shift: Season 4

June 8

Alex Strangelove – Netflix Original Film

Ali’s Wedding – Netflix Original Film

Marcella: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Sense8: The Series Finale – Netflix Original

The Hollow – Netflix Original

The Staircase – Netflix Original

Treehouse Detectives – Netflix Original

June 9

Wynonna Earp: Season 2

June 10

Portlandia: Season 8

June 14

Cutie and the Boxer

Marlon: Season 1

June 15

La Hora Final

Lust Stories – Netflix Original Film

Maktub – Netflix Original Film

Set It Up – Netflix Original Film

Step Up 2: The Streets

Sunday’s Illness – Netflix Original Film

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

The Ranch: Part 5 – Netflix Original

True: Magical Friends – Netflix Original

True: Wonderful Wishes – Netflix Original

Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 6 – Netflix Original

June 16

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14

In Bruges

June 17

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5

June 18

Encerrados

June 19

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette – Netflix Original

June 22

Brain on Fire – Netflix Original Film

Cooking on High – Netflix Original

Derren Brown: Miracle – Netflix Original

Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Us and Them – Netflix Original Film

June 23

Disney’s Tarzan

June 24

To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs) – Netflix Original Film

June 25

Hotel Transylvania: Season 1

June 26

Secret City – Netflix Original

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Kamua Bell: Private School Negro – Netflix Original

June 29

Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits – Netflix Original

GLOW: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Harvey Street Kids – Netflix Original

Kiss Me First – Netflix Original

La Forêt – Netflix Original

La Pena Maxima

Nailed It!: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Paquita Salas: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Recovery Boys – Netflix Original

Tau – Netflix Original Film

June 30

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory – Netflix Original

Mohawk