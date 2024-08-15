When Will Texas Get Relief From the Heat?

We’re currently in the dog days of summer – when will we finally get a break from this intense heat?

To be fair, this summer has been fairly mild compared to the last couple. Sure, we’re in triple-digit temps now, but we’ve had a couple of breaks from the intense heat with highs in the low 90s.

Someone from up North would read that and think I’m crazy, but trust me, highs in the 90s are nice this time of year in this neck of the woods. I’ll take highs in the 90s in July and August all day, every day.

When will it start to cool down in Texas?

According to Farmer’s Almanac, it typically starts to cool down in late September and early October. This year will be no different with average highs of 81° in August (which is 1° lower than average). September also looks to be typical with average highs of 76° (again, 1° lower than average).

When can we expect it to rain in Texas?

There is a threat of tropical storms from August 19-21. The Lone Star State could also see a few thunderstorms from August 22-31. The threat of tropical storms returns September 10-12.

