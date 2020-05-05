Which Wichita Falls Mexican Restaurants Have Dine In for Cinco De Mayo?
Yes, some restaurants have opened back up their dining rooms to go along with Governor Abbott's Phase 1 plan of reopening the state. Not all of them have and I know some people want Mexican food tonight.
I'm sure a lot of people look forward to Cinco de Mayo each and every year. Maybe you look forward to a big margarita, some chips and salsa and whatever your favorite dish is. I know a lot of these restaurants are still open and offering to go services. The ones on this list are the one's that have their dining rooms open.
- 1
Don Jose2601 10th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76309
"For dine in please pull up or come in ,we will take your name and phone number and text you estimated wait time through an app. We can't have people waiting in the lobby so you will be ask to wait at your vehicle. Since we will have a limited seating and a waiting list ,dine in would be limited to an hour , limit 2 margaritas per guest and no happy hour available at this time. We thank you for understanding and ask you to be patient with us as we slowly move forward to opening up texas! Once again we thank you for the opportunity to serve you . We will see you soon!"
- 2
Vaca Loca4525 Maplewood Ave, Wichita Falls, TX 76308
"Please be aware we will be limiting the amount of people that enter our buildings. As, well as implementing addition sanitation procedures to take place between customers. Until all restrictions are lifted. We will not seat parties over six (6) people this number includes children. We ask that you continue our social distancing guidelines provided by the State and our Governor.
We will seat the entire restaurant to keep distance between customers. This will create many empty tables in our restaurants. The next days to weeks we will be adding addition safety and sanitation procedures to our daily routine.
We THANK YOU, for your understanding and assisting us in helping us keep everyone Healthy during this pandemic."
- 3
Casa Manana609 8th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301
"Selected seating available with 6 feet between each seated area! No reservations at this time. Please note we are still doing curbside to go as well just call 940-723-5661! Thank you for the continued local downtown support! We couldn’t make it through this without our loyal customers. We hope to see you in this week!"
- 4
El Tapatio2210 Southwest Pkwy, Wichita Falls, TX 76308
"We are now open for dine-in, a limit of 6 people per table, no exceptions. Come by and enjoy a margarita! Please remember our capacity is 25%, please be patient! Thank you "