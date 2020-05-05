Which Wichita Falls Mexican Restaurants Have Dine In for Cinco De Mayo?

Yes, some restaurants have opened back up their dining rooms to go along with Governor Abbott's Phase 1 plan of reopening the state. Not all of them have and I know some people want Mexican food tonight.

I'm sure a lot of people look forward to Cinco de Mayo each and every year. Maybe you look forward to a big margarita, some chips and salsa and whatever your favorite dish is. I know a lot of these restaurants are still open and offering to go services. The ones on this list are the one's that have their dining rooms open.