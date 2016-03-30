A nasty incident over what one person deemed "my culture" has taken place at a college campus.

Officials at San Francisco State University are investigating an incident in which a black woman takes issue with a white student for wearing dreadlocks .

Despite what the video says, the school says neither person involved is employed by the university.

The exchange is certainly testy: "You're saying that I can't have a hair style because of your culture? Why?" he asks. The woman responds, "Yeah, because it's my culture."

The man also tries to argue the hairstyle is representative of Egyptian culture, but she questions him on it -- he admits he's not Egyptian -- and he says, "You have no right to tell me what I cannot wear." She then tries to restrain when he attempts to leave.

The school released a statement about the incident, saying, in part, "San Francisco State University promotes the rights of the campus community to engage in free speech, but does not condone behavior that impedes the safety or well-being of others. We are taking the matter seriously and will promptly and thoroughly investigate this incident through applicable University channels, including our campus student conduct procedures."