One Killed in Late Afternoon Crash on Highway 79

One person was killed in a motorcycle accident in the 400 block Hwy. 79 North Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the accident scene just before 5:30 pm. 54-year-old James David Alley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Alley was northbound on Hwy 79 when he lost control of his motorcycle and ran off the road.

No other vehicles or individuals were reported to be involved. Crash investigators have not stated an exact cause for the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

