Who in Wichita Falls is Now Serving Yuengling Beer?
Texans have been patiently waiting for Yuengling beer to arrive and these are places where you can go grab a cold one.
I guess because I grew up on the East Coast surrounded by Yuengling, I didn't get the hype in it coming to Texas. I have honestly been shocked to see how many people I know that have been losing their minds that Yuengling is now here. I decided to hit up the Yuengling locater to see where we can get it in Wichita Falls. If you're aware of another place I missed out on, hit up Yuengling and tell them to put it on the site.
- 1
Parkway Grill2719 Southwest Pkwy
- 2
Fast Eddys1505 Southwest Pkwy
- 3
Half Pint Taproom & Restoration Halll817 Ohio Ave
- 4
Eskimo Hut2730 Southwest Pkwy
- 5
Back Porch Drafthouse4214 Kell Blvd
- 6
Southlanes318 4th St
- 7
Kocks Liquor Beer Wine4505 Kemp Blvd
- 8
The High Dive7503 Seymour Hwy
- 9
Jordan Craft Bbq1402 Old Iowa Park Rd
- 10
Bricktown Tap House & Kitchen3111 Midwestern
- 11
Highlander Public House726 Scott Ave
- 12
Woodys2610 Sheppard Access Rd
- 13
B & R Bar2617 Plaza Pkwy
- 14
Gypsy Kit801 Indiana Ave
- 15
Sheppard Afb Shoppette111 D Ave Bldg 1105
- 16
Hooters3701 Call Field Rd
- 17
Iron Horse Pub615 8th St
- 18
Sheppard Club320 Ave G Bldg 340
- 19
Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar3837 Call Field Rd
- 20
Wichita Falls Brewing Company701 Indiana Ave
- 21
Airmens Club611 6th Ave
- 22
Branch Store715 Ave H Bldg 740