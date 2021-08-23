Who in Wichita Falls is Now Serving Yuengling Beer?

Getty Images

Texans have been patiently waiting for Yuengling beer to arrive and these are places where you can go grab a cold one.

I guess because I grew up on the East Coast surrounded by Yuengling, I didn't get the hype in it coming to Texas. I have honestly been shocked to see how many people I know that have been losing their minds that Yuengling is now here. I decided to hit up the Yuengling locater to see where we can get it in Wichita Falls. If you're aware of another place I missed out on, hit up Yuengling and tell them to put it on the site.

  • 1

    Parkway Grill

    2719 Southwest Pkwy
    Facebook
  • 2

    Fast Eddys

    1505 Southwest Pkwy
    Google
  • 3

    Half Pint Taproom & Restoration Halll

    817 Ohio Ave
    Google
  • 4

    Eskimo Hut

    2730 Southwest Pkwy
    Facebook
  • 5

    Back Porch Drafthouse

    4214 Kell Blvd
    Facebook
  • 6

    Southlanes

    318 4th St
    Facebook
  • 7

    Kocks Liquor Beer Wine

    4505 Kemp Blvd
    Facebook
  • 8

    The High Dive

    7503 Seymour Hwy
    Facebook
  • 9

    Jordan Craft Bbq

    1402 Old Iowa Park Rd
    Facebook
  • 10

    Bricktown Tap House & Kitchen

    3111 Midwestern
  • 11

    Highlander Public House

    726 Scott Ave
    Highlander Public House - Downtown Wichita Falls at Scott and 8th
  • 12

    Woodys

    2610 Sheppard Access Rd
    Facebook
  • 13

    B & R Bar

    2617 Plaza Pkwy
    Facebook
  • 14

    Gypsy Kit

    801 Indiana Ave
    Facebook
  • 15

    Sheppard Afb Shoppette

    111 D Ave Bldg 1105
    Sheppard
  • 16

    Hooters

    3701 Call Field Rd
    Getty Images
  • 17

    Iron Horse Pub

    615 8th St
    Facebook
  • 18

    Sheppard Club

    320 Ave G Bldg 340
    Facebook
  • 19

    Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar

    3837 Call Field Rd
  • 20

    Wichita Falls Brewing Company

    701 Indiana Ave
    Facebook
  • 21

    Airmens Club

    611 6th Ave
    Sheppard
  • 22

    Branch Store

    715 Ave H Bldg 740
    Sheppard
