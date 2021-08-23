Who in Wichita Falls is Now Serving Yuengling Beer?

Texans have been patiently waiting for Yuengling beer to arrive and these are places where you can go grab a cold one.

I guess because I grew up on the East Coast surrounded by Yuengling, I didn't get the hype in it coming to Texas. I have honestly been shocked to see how many people I know that have been losing their minds that Yuengling is now here. I decided to hit up the Yuengling locater to see where we can get it in Wichita Falls. If you're aware of another place I missed out on, hit up Yuengling and tell them to put it on the site.