Yuck! Here’s Why You Should Avoid Those Swim-Up Pool Bars

As warmer weather approaches, many people will be jetting off on tropical vacations to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Slapping on a swimsuit and sipping a fruity drink while wading in the warm water of a resort pool may sound like heaven, but one woman on TikTok says tourists should skip those swim-up bars and settle for sitting poolside instead.

"One girl didn’t understand why some people were leaving the pool to use the washroom," TikTok user @twofoodpiggies captioned her viral clip, which shows a crowded swim-up bar with several swimmers waiting in waist-deep water for a beverage.

"Vacation pro tip: do not hang out in the pool where the swim-up bar is," the clip advises. Why? "There was literally intoxicated guests admitting that they're peeing in the pool here."

Yikes! Watch the TikTok, below:

Users flooded the comment section, with many admitting they too have peed in a pool.

"Well we all do," one person wrote, while another proudly declared: "I am one of those intoxicated guests peeing in the pool."

"As a collegiate swimmer, I promise we all peed in the pool everyday," a third wrote, while a fourth commented that they "find it much more comfortable and discreet to urinate in the hot tub rather than the pool."

Yet another offered a few words of warped wisdom: "Real pro tip, be the first to do it. Chess not checkers."

The CDC notes that peeing in a pool "decreases the amount of chlorine available to kill germs."

They also recommend using the toilet before entering the water, taking a bathroom break every hour and "check[ing] diapers and chang[ing] them in a bathroom or diaper-changing area to keep pee and poop out of the water."