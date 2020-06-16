Wichita County Confirms We Have Had Over 100 Positive Coronavirus Cases

The latest numbers released yesterday by our local health district puts us at 117 positive cases.

Wichita County shared that they had eighteen new cases to report of Covid-19 Coronavirus in our area. This puts our current total at 37 people at home isolation, 78 people have currently recovered and two deaths have been reported for Wichita County. The following is a breakdown from the Health District on the latest cases.

Case 100

The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 101

The patient is between the ages of 40 - 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.

Case 102

The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 103

The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 104

The patient is between the ages of 40 - 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case to Colorado.

Case 105

The patient is between the ages of 6 - 19 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient had no daycare exposure and is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 106

The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.

Case 107

The patient is between the ages of 50 - 59 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 108

The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 109

The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.

Case 110

The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.

Case 111

The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 112

The patient is between the ages of 0 - 4 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient had no daycare exposure and is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 113

The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 114

The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 115

The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 116

The patient is between the ages of 6 - 19 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient had no daycare exposure and is a contact to a previous case.

Case 117

The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

The Health District also confirms two of these cases are people who are employed at Children's Dentistry of Wichita Falls. They have released the following statement.

