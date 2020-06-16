Wichita County Confirms We Have Had Over 100 Positive Coronavirus Cases
The latest numbers released yesterday by our local health district puts us at 117 positive cases.
Wichita County shared that they had eighteen new cases to report of Covid-19 Coronavirus in our area. This puts our current total at 37 people at home isolation, 78 people have currently recovered and two deaths have been reported for Wichita County. The following is a breakdown from the Health District on the latest cases.
Case 100
The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 101
The patient is between the ages of 40 - 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.
Case 102
The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient is a close contact to a previous case.
Case 103
The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient is a close contact to a previous case.
Case 104
The patient is between the ages of 40 - 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case to Colorado.
Case 105
The patient is between the ages of 6 - 19 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient had no daycare exposure and is a close contact to a previous case.
Case 106
The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.
Case 107
The patient is between the ages of 50 - 59 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient is a close contact to a previous case.
Case 108
The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 109
The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.
Case 110
The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.
Case 111
The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.
Case 112
The patient is between the ages of 0 - 4 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient had no daycare exposure and is a close contact to a previous case.
Case 113
The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 114
The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 115
The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient is a close contact to a previous case.
Case 116
The patient is between the ages of 6 - 19 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient had no daycare exposure and is a contact to a previous case.
Case 117
The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
The Health District also confirms two of these cases are people who are employed at Children's Dentistry of Wichita Falls. They have released the following statement.
Friendly reminder you should be doing the following when you can.
- Wash your hands often.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Stay six feet apart from others.
- Disinfect surfaces often.
- Stay home if you're sick.