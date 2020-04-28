Wichita County Receives a Grade of F on Social Distancing

Been awhile since I have been in school, but from what I remember. An F is bad.

This is one of those situations where I am asking you not to shoot the messenger. The information comes from a company called Unacast. They looked at change in average mobility, non-essential visits and difference in encounter density. Wichita County got a D in average mobility and failed the other categories. Giving us a grade of F as an average.

How about our surrounding counties? They did MUCH better than Wichita. Clay County received a grade of C overall and Archer County got a B-. Congratulations you two, you would actually be able to pass a class in high school. Wichita county would be stuck in summer school retaking the course.

If you would like to check out the survey for yourself. You can see it on the Unacast website.