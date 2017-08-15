Wichita Falls police have released security camera footage of the armed robbery at the Quick Stop convenience store on Holliday Road asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.

On August 9, an unknown male entered the store at 11:48 p.m. and pointed a black handgun at the clerk. According to police, the suspect demanded money, cigars, and the clerk's cell phone. After the store employee handed over the items, the suspect took off on foot east down Galveston.

The suspect is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds. He was wearing black pants, a black hoody and a black mask.

If you have any information about this crime please contact Detective McPherson at 940-761-7762 or call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.