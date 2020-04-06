Wichita Falls Boys and Girls Club Will be Closed Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Just a heads up to you parents that use this every week.

I know many parents here in Wichita Falls depend on the Boys and Girls Club and I know many kids that love to go. Unfortunately, due to the growing concern about the Covid-19 Coronavirus, the Boys and Girls Club will be closing its doors starting Wednesday.

In their statement, they said they will be transitioning to online platforms that support academics, character development and healthy lifestyles. This closing is only temporary and no word on a re-opening date. If you have any questions, you can contact the Boys and Girl's Club at 940-322-2012.