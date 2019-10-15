Wichita Falls Car Wash Hosting Haunted Car Wash Nights

Enter the wash..if you dare.

So yesterday I saw a video of a haunted car wash in Alabama. I thought that was pretty cool and was thinking, 'Man I wish someone in Wichita Falls would so this.' Well, I think someone at All American Super Car Wash saw the same video and they're bringing us a haunted car wash as well.

This will only be happening at the All American Super Car Wash on Southwest Parkway. You can get the haunted experience from 6 pm - 10 pm Thursday through Saturday. This will be starting this week (October 17) and running through November 2. So load up the car with the kids and see if you can survive the Wichita Falls Haunted Car Wash.