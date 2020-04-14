Wichita Falls Church Helping Stranded MSU International Students

These students came to Midwestern State, but the college is closed right now. They can't go home do to the coronavirus lock down. A plan is being setup for these students as we speak and here is how you can help.

MSU has around 400 international students that are currently stuck here. I have good news and bad news. The good news is, Midwestern State is helping these students out by getting some grants that will cover their necessities. Most of these students had on campus jobs that are no longer possible to the coronavirus, so they have no income coming in.

These grants will cover things like housing, but not food. Many of these students have no cars so the Colonial Church is going to help these students get some food. Basically, they're asking people to 'adopt a student'. For thirty dollars a week, you will feed this student. When you go get your groceries, you will get theirs as well.

The church will get you in contact with a student if you would like to help out during this time. You just need to fill out a form and let them know how many students you want to help. I know times are tough right now, but if you're looking for a way to help out others right now. Here is something you can do.