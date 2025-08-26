It looks like it is going to be a beautiful Labor Day Weekend in North Texas. I can’t remember the last time the weather was as pleasant as it’s currently forecasted to be. Let’s hope they get it right.

As I’m writing this, it is 73 degrees and cloudy here in Wichita Falls. The forecasted high for today is 83 degrees, which is a Godsend this time of year. We don’t typically get a break from the heat until about mid-September, so I’m enjoying this cooler stretch.

Get our free mobile app

READ NEXT: Can You Identify the Suspect in a Wichita Falls Vehicle Burglary?

Now, if you know anything about the weather in this part of the country, you know what we are currently experiencing is what I call “fake fall,” meaning it will be hot as all get out again before you know it. Temps are expected to climb into the low 90s tomorrow and then get up to almost 100 degrees on Thursday.

Labor Day Weekend Cooldown in the Forecast

So, there I was thinking the cool stretch would be nice, figuring it would be several weeks before it cools off again, but I was wrong. According to a post by NWS Norman on X, temperatures are expected to peak in the 80s on Friday and will stay that way through the weekend.

It’s never felt so good to be wrong.

WARNING: Ten Texas Hospitals Earn Worst “D” Grade in 2025 Ratings The following ten hospitals in Texas received dismal "D" ratings for patient safety from the independent Leapfrog Group, a non-profit patient advocacy organization. Included in the rankings are serious, life-threatening "never" events like foreign objects being left in the body after surgery, neglectful events like patient falls and bedsores, and administrative problems like poor nurse communication and bad billing practices. Gallery Credit: Renee Raven

Don’t Be Trashy, Texas: What Not to Toss in the Dumpster Gallery Credit: Chaz