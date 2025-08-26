Can you identify the suspect in a recent Wichita Falls vehicle burglary? Any information you provide could earn a cash reward.

At approximately 6:30 am on Tuesday, August 5, an unknown male broke into a vehicle in the 2300 block of Airport Dr. The suspect stole several personal items from the vehicle. If you know the identity of the suspect, reference case #25-080254.

How to Submit a Tip to Crime Stoppers

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Working Together for a Safer Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local Crime Stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

