Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Issue ‘Fresh 48′ for Early Morning Shooting

A shooting over the Thanksgiving holiday has led to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers issuing a “Fresh 48.”

At around 3:32 am on Friday, November 26, victim Alton Mackey was shot at Studio E Club, which is located at 2400 Sheppard Access Road. Not much is known about the crime and the police could use your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

With this being a “Fresh 48” crime, any information received in the first 48 hours that leads to an arrest of the suspects will result in an additional $500 for a total of $1,500.

Mackey had previously been involved in an incident that occurred at Studio E back on August 30, 2020. He was arrested for unlawful discharge of a firearm outside of the club during a fight that had started inside, but spilled over into the parking lot.

