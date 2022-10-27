Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Issue ‘Fresh 48′ for Homicide
A “Fresh 48” has been issued by Crime Stoppers after a man was found deceased on Wednesday, October 26.
At around 3:33 pm, the Wichita Falls Police Department received a deceased person call at an apartment located at 1317 11th Street. Upon arrival, officers found the body of 70-year-old James Shierling inside.
The police are investigating the death as a homicide. Shierling’s next of kin have been notified.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.
Reference Case number 22-101386.
You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward. With this being a “Fresh 48” crime, any information received in the first 48 hours that leads to an arrest of the suspects will result in an additional $500.
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.
