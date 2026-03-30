Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying the suspects in a recent burglary. If you know anything about the crime, your information could result in a cash reward.

At approximately 6:00 am on Thursday, March 26, several suspects broke into multiple storage units at Arbor Storage, located at 5308 Burkburnett Road, and stole tools and various other items. Video footage shows the suspects arriving on the scene in a U-Haul truck with “Maryland” printed on the side, along with a space theme.

How to Submit a Tip to Crime Stoppers

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

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You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Working Together for a Safer Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local Crime Stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week March 27, 2026 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week March 20, 2026 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash