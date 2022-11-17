Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Issues ‘Fresh 48′ for Burglary

The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help getting stolen firearms off the street.

At around 2:53 am on Wednesday, November 16, an unknown suspect (or suspects) broke into Texoma Armory, located at 2305 Kemp Blvd, and stole multiple firearms.

The police have very little information on the crime and could use your help.

f you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

Reference case number 22-110770.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward. The case is a "Fresh 48," which means you can earn an extra $500 with any information provided that leads to the arrest and board approval during the first 48 hours.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

