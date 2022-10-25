Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Offering Reward for Info on Recent Burglary

The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking for help from the community to solve a recent burglary.

At around 2:00 am on Friday, October 21, a suspect or suspects broke into a lot located at 1606 Missile Road. The suspect(s) cut 8 catalytic converters from vehicles and stole a Coleman one-seater go-kart.

In all, the stolen property is valued at approximately $10,000.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

