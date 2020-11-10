Wichita Falls Deals for Veteran’s Day 2020

It’s always good to see so many businesses show love to veterans.

As a Navy vet, I can’t express how much I appreciate it every time someone tells me, “Thank you for your service.” Even though we veterans tend to forget the bad times after we get out, military service can be tough, even if you never see combat. So, thanks to everyone out there for showing your support.

As is always the case, several local businesses are showing their support to veterans with discounted deals and freebies. Proof of service in the form of a military ID or discharge papers is typically required.

The following businesses in Wichita Falls will be offering deals to veterans for Veteran’s Day, according to USA Today:

7-Eleven: Veterans can take advantage of special offers including a free cup of coffee if they have a Veterans Advantage account and link it to 7-11’s 7Rewards loyalty program.

Applebee’s: Free meal from a special menu.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries.

Chili’s Grill & Bar: Free meal from a special menu.

Cicis Pizza: Free adult buffet with military ID and a coupon located here.

Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake.

Denny’s: A “Build Your Own Grand Slam” free of charge from 5:00 am to noon.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Free Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich

Dunkin’: Free doughnut of choice.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Tell them you’re a veteran and get a free hot or iced medium coffee.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Visit any of their locations and get a free combo meal card that will be good through November 30.

Little Caesar’s: Free lunch combo between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm.

Love's Travel Stops and Country Stores: Get a free roller grill item and any size fountain drink or coffee when you purchase one roller grill item.

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt: First six ounces of frozen yogurt are free.

Flying J: Get a free breakfast combo via their app through November 15.

Qdoba: 50% off any entrée.

Red Lobster: Free dessert or appetizer.

Red Robin: From the day after Veteran’s Day through Nov. 30, veterans who are current Red Robin Royalty members get a free tavern burger and bottomless fries.

Starbucks: Free tall hot coffee for veterans, active duty members and their spouses.

Wendy’s: Free small breakfast combo from 6:30 am to 10:30 am. Also, service members who are enrolled in the Veterans Advantage program get a free breakfast sandwich with any breakfast purchase from November 11 through December 31.

The list will be updated regularly, so let us know of any deals we missed and we’ll add them.