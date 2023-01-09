Wichita Falls Officially in Stage 1 Drought Conditions

Well...here we're again.



We have know for quite sometime that if rain didn't start coming in Wichita Falls, we would go into drought conditions here in Wichita Falls. The city has been saying for a couple of months now that this would most likely happen. Well today is that day my friends. Wichita Falls as of January 9th officially in Stage 1 drought conditions.

What Does Stage 1 Drought Mean?

This means are combined lake levels for Lake Kickapoo and Arrowhead have fallen below 65%. This means we have to start conserving more water in Wichita Falls. In stage 1, that means less folks in town watering their lawn.

Irrigation Rules

Watering hours are now restricted to the following:

Even numbered addresses can only water on Monday and Thursday.

Odd numbered addresses can only water on Tuesday and Friday.

The allowed hours on the designated day are from Midnight to 10 am or 7 pm to Midnight.

Car Washing

a) It shall be unlawful :

i) to wash a vehicle at your residence or place of business, unless the hose is equipped with a positive shut-off nozzle that stops the flow of water through the hose when released by the operator.

ii) for the owner or operator of a commercial business to allow a customer to use a nozzle at a commercial car wash, car dealership, detail shop or automotive shop that discharges more than 3.0 gallons per minute.

Restaurants/Bars/Clubs/School Cafeterias.

a) It shall be unlawful to:

i) provide drinking water to customers of restaurants, bars, or clubs unless the customer requests such water .ii) use a pre-rinse nozzle that discharges more than 1.6 gallons per minute. iii) use a hand-held pre-rinse, or rinsing nozzle without a positive shut-off.

Ice Machines

a) It shall be unlawful, for any person, firm, corporation or other entity, to install new ice machines that are single-pass, water cooled

Finally H otels/Motels/Short-Term Lodging

a) It shall be unlawful, as the owner or operator of a hotel, motel, short-term rental or other establishment that offers or provides lodging or rental accommodations for compensation, to fail to offer a towel and linen reuse water conservation option to its lodgers, renters, or customers, and maintain in each applicable guest room, suite, or property, informational signage to communicate information relating to this requirement, and to offer the opportunity for guest participation.

As of right now, the city of Wichita Falls is only asking for folks to follow the irrigation rules. The rest of these were put in place from a 2015 post from the city of Wichita Falls when it came to Stage 1 drought conditions. If we do hit Stage 2, that will be when the lakes hit combined levels of 50%. We will wait and see if that happens. Hopefully you're doing your part to conserve when you can.

