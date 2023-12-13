Wichita Falls, Texas Facebook Troll Creating Hilarious Events All Over Town

Looks like we have our very own Wichita Falls troll right now and they're creating some pretty interesting things for us to take part in.

Everyone Meet Kelvin Takanowha Schlonglayer (The Wichita Falls Troll)

In the past week you might have seen some interesting events popping up over Wichita Falls, Texas. They have all been created by Mr. Schlonglayer here. Apparently at the end of the month Wichita Falls will be ringing in the new year in style.

Throw Your Old Batteries Into Lake Wichita

Screenshot from Facebook Page Screenshot from Facebook Page loading...

Yes you read that correctly, Kelvin wants us all to meet up to toss our old batteries into Lake Wichita at midnight on New Year's Eve. Why? The official quote is "recharge the power plant under the surface to pump the water back up for 2024!" Wow you folks spent all that time praying for rain back in the day and all we had to do was toss batteries into the lake? Don't worry, the following week we have a huge celebrity coming to Wichita Falls.

Stormy Daniels and Debbie Does Dallas Coming to Wichita Falls!

Screenshot from Facebook Page Screenshot from Facebook Page loading...

Wow, Stormy Daniels will be coming to the MPEC Arena to do a rodeo with Debbie Does Dallas? First of all, put some respect on Bambi Woods name, she's not just Debbie Does Dallas. Apparently a three hour rodeo will be taking place right here in Wichita Falls with these two. So get your tickets now!

All In Good Fun, Right?

Whoever Kelvin happens to be is just having some fun. However, if I see any of you actually throwing batteries into Lake Wichita on New Year's Eve, we're gonna have some problems. Also if you're waiting outside the MPEC for Stormy Daniels, please seek help. Check out the Dam Page and the Stormy Page here.

