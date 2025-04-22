Wichita Falls to Offer Free Classes to Help Manage Stress

April is National Stress Awareness Month, and the Wichita Falls—Wichita County Public Health District is offering free stress awareness classes.

Even the most laid-back person you know experiences stress from time to time. It’s one of those aspects of life that will never go away, it’s just a matter of managing it.

And I’ll be the first to admit that managing it is easier said than done. As someone who has experienced intense bouts of anxiety, I know all too well how difficult it can be.

READ NEXT: Distracted Driving is a Growing Problem in Wichita Falls

I’ve read multiple books on stress and anxiety management, listened to anxiety sufferers share their stories through the media, and formed lifelong bonds with others who have let stress get the best of them at some point in their lives.

That’s why I was pleased to see the Health District would be offering free classes. Knowledge is a powerful tool in coping with stress issues.

If you’re in need of help in coping with stress, take advantage of the free classes being offered at the Health District, which is located at 1700 3 Street. Texoma’s Homepage reports the classes will be offered on Thursday, April 24, and Wednesday, April 30. Both will take place from 12:00-1:00 pm.

You can register online at this location or call the Health District at (940) 761-7975 or (940) 761-7699.

READ NEXT: Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Seeking Info on Cold Case Homicide

Get our free mobile app

Intersections with the Most Accidents in Wichita Falls, Texas Times Record News recently broke down the intersections with the most accidents in town. You may notice a certain road on this list SEVERAL times. So buckle up and be a defensive driver in these parts of Wichita Falls. Gallery Credit: Stryker

Wichita Falls Misses These Nightclubs the Most We reached out to our friends on Facebook to see which former Wichita Falls nightclubs they miss most, and these were their top responses. Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash