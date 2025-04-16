Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Seeking Info on Cold Case Homicide

Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers is reaching out to the community for help solving a cold case homicide.

On October 8, 1996, Richard Gregoire was shot and killed in the 200 block of Homes Avenue. The police have very little information on the crime and could use your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

