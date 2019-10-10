Wichita Falls Health District to Offer ‘Quit Tobacco’ Course

Due to the rise in cases of severe pulmonary illnesses among people who vape, the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is offering a free ‘Quit Tobacco’ course.

The course is being offered in response to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) health advisory issued on August 30, 2019, recommending people quit using vape devices.

Wichita County is a part of public region 2/3, which has the highest number of vaping-associated severe lung disease cases in Texas.

The classes will be held from Noon to 1:00 pm and 5:30 to 6:30 pm starting October 15, 2019. Participants must attend all four classes in order to complete the course.

Contact Amanda Kennedy at 940-761-7840 or Amanda.kennedy@wichitafallstx.gov to sign up or to get more information.