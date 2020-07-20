Wichita Falls Man Charged After Allegedly Shooting at Cars Over the Weekend

An early morning shooting took place in Wichita Falls and police are still trying to figure out why this person was shooting their gun.

Around 9 AM on Sunday, Wichita Falls police were called out to a location on Sherman Road. Reports were coming in that a man was shooting his gun at vehicles driving down the road. A woman says she was driving down Wenonah Avenue and saw a man standing on the sidewalk. He knelt down and allegedly shot at her car. Wichita Falls police report they located bullet casings on the sidewalk.

Police found Coby Acheson in the area and were able to detain him after a short foot pursuit. Police found a handgun behind a tree in the direction that officers chased Acheson. The victim whose car was shot at recognized Acheson as the man on the sidewalk that knelt down. No word on why Acheson fired his gun at this vehicle.

He has several charges coming his way including: Four counts of deadly conduct and discharge of a firearm. Unlawful possession of a firearm. Evading arrest or detention. Failure to identify or giving false information His total bond has been set at $115,000 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail.