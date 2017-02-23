Wichita Falls Man Dead After Falling Over Grill

A Wichita Falls man died this morning after falling onto an outdoor grill that was in use.

KAUZ reports that the man was found lying over the outdoor grill in the 1800 block River Road and was on fire. Nearby debris caught fire and the fire spread to a home nearby.

What exactly caused the man to collapse is unknown. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear if authorities have identified the victim. The man’s body has been sent to the Southwest Forensics Institute for autopsy.