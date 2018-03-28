Body found in Wichita County Identified

The Wichita County Sheriff's Office says the body of a man found in a travel trailer near the Wichita-Archer County line on March 11 has been positively identified.

Deputies were called to the 8000 block of Jacksboro Highway at around 7:40 am on Sunday, March 11. Deputies were unable to make any identification due to the advanced decomposition of the body. The remains were sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas for an autopsy.

The body was identified as Raymond Shawn Moore. 47 year-old Moore was from Mineral Wells Texas. Officials are still awaiting the complete autopsy, so the exact cause of death is not yet known.