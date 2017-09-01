Wichita Falls Man Threatens to Kill Girlfriend’s Family and Wear Their Faces

Just a day after the death of 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' director Tobe Hooper, a Wichita Falls man threatened to take a page out of Leatherface's book.

On August 27th, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Phoenix in Northern Wichita Falls in response to a call of a family disturbance and a firearm discharged. When officers arrived, 27-year-old Joshua Lee Walles was found standing on the front porch of his home, holding his infant child. Walles followed instructions and placed the infant on the ground and was taken into custody.

Walles' girlfriend told officers that she and Walles had gotten into an argument over Walles losing his job. Walles reportedly pulled a 9mm handgun from a cabinet in the bathroom and pointed it at his girlfriend before following her into the living room and physically assaulting her, including punching her in the face while she held their 3-month-old child. As reported by Times Record News , Walles' girlfriend said he told her,

I will kill your whole family and make you watch. I will wear their faces as a mask and then I'll kill you.

When Walles returned to the bathroom where the handgun was, the victim put their child in the crib and ran next door to call the police, leaving her 5-year-old and 1-year-old in the house. While in the neighbor's house, the victim said she heard a gunshot from within her home. While officers were reading Walles his Miranda Rights, he admitted to firing the gun by accident while trying to hide the gun in the attic before the police arrived.

Walles is being held in the county jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond and is charged with aggravated assault family violence.