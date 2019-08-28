Just How Safe is it Living in Wichita Falls?

How safe do you feel living in Wichita Falls? Would you feel safer in a city like Frisco or Plano?

Looking at Texas overall, the top 9 safest cities for the state are in the top 25% percentile nationwide. Like other lists we've reported on, this list from SafeHome.org looks at several factors in personal safety and using FBI data to assign a score to each, culminating in an overall score and rank. For this list, the criteria considered includes:

Murder Rate

Rape Rate

Robbery Rate

Assault Rate

Burglary Rate

Larceny Rate

Vehicle Theft Rate

Population : Officer

Violent Crime % Change

Property Crime % Change

Population Density

% Population Change

% Youth Population (15-24)

Unemployment

Median Income

Education Level

The list only covered cities with a population greater than 50,000, coming up with a list of 65 cities. Of those 65, Wichita Falls didn't do as well as we'd hope, coming in at 46th overall, right between Dallas and Fort Worth.

SafeHome.org

What do you think of where Wichita Falls placed on the list? Do you feel safe living here?