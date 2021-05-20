Wichita Falls Named a Top 100 City to Live in the United States

Dave Diamond

Several Texas cities made the list, but nice to see us in the top 100.

We have many positive things to say about living in Wichita Falls, but that's us who live here. Nice to see that Wichita Falls made the Niche.com list for top cities to live in the country. Wichita Falls landed at 97 on the list for 2021. Several grades got us into that top 100 spot.

A- for Nightlife, A for Diversity, A- for Cost of Living (I personally would put that at A+), A for Diversity, and an A for Commute (I would also put this one at A+). The only areas we really scored bad in were for Crime & Safety and Outdoor Activities. Our city received a C for both of those. I can see the crime rating, but I think outdoor activities is too low for us.

Get our free mobile app

Wichita Falls also made other lists this year on Niche's rankings. Wichita Falls was named the number five city in the country for the lowest cost of living. We also came in at sixteen for best places to buy a house in the country. Finally, Wichita Falls came in at 72 for best places to retire the country.

Turns out the best place to live in the entire country (according to Niche) is right here in Texas in The Woodlands. Several Texas cities made their list, below you will find every Texas city and where they fell on the scale.

    • No. 1, The Woodlands
    • No. 7, Plano
    • No. 12, Richardson
    • No. 24, College Station
    • No. 26, Austin
    • No. 29, Round Rock
    • No. 41, Irving
    • No. 54, Denton
    • No. 56, Lubbock
    • No. 74, Houston
    • No. 80, Arlington
    • No. 84, Dallas
    • No. 96, Tyler
    • No. 97, Wichita Falls
    • No. 98, San Antonio
    • No. 108, Abilene
    • No. 114, Amarillo
    • No. 118, El Paso
    • No. 120, McAllen
    • No. 124, Fort Worth
    • No. 131, Waco
    • No. 134, Corpus Christi
    • No. 156, Midland
    • No. 164, Beaumont
    • No. 179, Killeen
    • No. 200, Odessa
    • No. 201, Brownsville
    • No. 204, Laredo

CHECK IT OUT: The best county to live in for each state

 

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Categories: Amazing, Texas News, Wichita Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top