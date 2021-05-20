Wichita Falls Named a Top 100 City to Live in the United States

Several Texas cities made the list, but nice to see us in the top 100.

We have many positive things to say about living in Wichita Falls, but that's us who live here. Nice to see that Wichita Falls made the Niche.com list for top cities to live in the country. Wichita Falls landed at 97 on the list for 2021. Several grades got us into that top 100 spot.

A- for Nightlife, A for Diversity, A- for Cost of Living (I personally would put that at A+), A for Diversity, and an A for Commute (I would also put this one at A+). The only areas we really scored bad in were for Crime & Safety and Outdoor Activities. Our city received a C for both of those. I can see the crime rating, but I think outdoor activities is too low for us.

Wichita Falls also made other lists this year on Niche's rankings. Wichita Falls was named the number five city in the country for the lowest cost of living. We also came in at sixteen for best places to buy a house in the country. Finally, Wichita Falls came in at 72 for best places to retire the country.

Turns out the best place to live in the entire country (according to Niche) is right here in Texas in The Woodlands. Several Texas cities made their list, below you will find every Texas city and where they fell on the scale.

No. 1, The Woodlands



No. 7, Plano



No. 12, Richardson



No. 24, College Station



No. 26, Austin



No. 29, Round Rock



No. 41, Irving



No. 54, Denton



No. 56, Lubbock



No. 74, Houston



No. 80, Arlington



No. 84, Dallas



No. 96, Tyler



No. 97, Wichita Falls



No. 98, San Antonio



No. 108, Abilene



No. 114, Amarillo



No. 118, El Paso



No. 120, McAllen



No. 124, Fort Worth



No. 131, Waco



No. 134, Corpus Christi



No. 156, Midland



No. 164, Beaumont



No. 179, Killeen



No. 200, Odessa



No. 201, Brownsville



No. 204, Laredo